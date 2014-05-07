Delph eyes personal goal target for Villa

The 24-year-old has three goals in the Premier League and one in the League Cup to his name so far, having failed to find the net at all in his first two top-flight campaigns with the Villa Park outfit.

Delph is determined to achieve his aim ahead of the final two games of the season against Manchester City and Tottenham.

"At the start of the season I set a target of five, so I haven't done that yet," he told the club's official website. "The goals I've scored have all been important but I'd still like another one and maybe a few more assists."

Asked which goal gave him most satisfaction, Delph added: "The one I enjoyed most was the one at St Mary's (Southampton).

"It was my first in the Premier League, and it was the winner on a night when they had 78 per cent possession.

"To be fair I liked the one against West Brom as well, and my goal against Chelsea was really satisfying because no-one gave us a chance in that game.

"Marc Albrighton deserved a lot of credit too. We had worked a lot on cut-backs in training and for it to come off in a game was massive."

Villa will be aiming to provide another twist in the title race when they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.