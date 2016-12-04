In-demand Belotti extends Torino stay

Andrea Belotti has signed a new deal with Torino until 2021, the club have confirmed.

The Italy international has been in superb form in Serie A this season and only Edin Dzeko and Mauro Icardi have scored more than his return of 10 league goals.

Belotti's form has brought international recognition with Italy and the striker has drawn reported interest from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Napoli.

However, the 22-year-old will continue his development at Stadio Olimpico, with Torino inserting a €100million release clause for clubs outside of Serie A into his contract.

"I am pleased to tell you that we have renewed Belotti's contract until 2021 and we put a release clause, only to foreign countries, of €100million," president Urbano Cairo said in quotes published on Torino's official website.

Torino are seventh in Serie A after 15 matches, seven points adrift of the Champions League places.