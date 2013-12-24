In-demand Gaitan content with life at Benfica

According to Gaitan's agent, Jose Iribarren, the attacking midfielder is ready to discuss a contract extension at the Estadio de Luz.

Manchester United are among the teams reportedly targeting the Argentina international, but Iribarren has confirmed there have been no bids for Gaitan as yet.

"Many European clubs have asked for him, that's true, but I do not have any information in relation to a formal proposal," Iribarren told A Bola.

"I have a very good relationship with the president of Benfica, Luis Filipe Vieira, a very respectable person, so we can talk about a contract extension when he desires.

"And the player is also available to renew. So far we we have not, however, contacted accordingly.

"Anyway, Nico's happy in Lisbon, he feels very good in the club and has no problem in continuing to represent Benfica in the future."

Gaitan has been with the Portuguese outfit since 2010, having previously played for Boca Juniors.