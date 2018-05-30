In-demand Kluivert could still stay at Ajax

Justin Kluivert says he would be happy to stay at Ajax, just weeks after criticising the club's handling of his future.

The 19-year-old appeared destined to leave the Eredivisie giants when he accused them of trying to force him to sign a new contract so that he would command a greater transfer fee.

The forward, the son of former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, has been linked with a host of top European clubs including the LaLiga champions, Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, Kluivert appears to have had something of a change of heart, saying he could still decide to commit his future to Ajax.

"There are exciting moments coming for me. Let's see what they're going to be," he told Fox Sports.

"In the end, it's my decision. I'm not a hundred per cent convinced yet. I have to think things through. To stay at Ajax is definitely an option. It certainly is."

Kluivert scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances for Ajax in 2017-18.