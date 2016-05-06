Dembele banned for six matches

Mousa Dembele has been handed a six-game ban by the Football Association (FA) after the Tottenham midfielder admitted a charge of violent conduct relating to his altercation with Diego Costa in Monday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

The Belgium international, 28, appeared to gouge the forward's eye in an incident that was missed by officials during an ill-tempered match at Stamford Bridge that ultimately ended Spurs' Premier League title hopes.

Though Dembele did not contest the charge, he disagreed with the FA's stance that his actions were worthy of a lengthier suspension than the standard three-match punishment.

However, an Independent Regulatory Commission upheld the FA's claim and the governing body made its ruling on Friday.

Spurs had nine players booked and there were ugly scenes after the final whistle as the teams made their way down the tunnel.

The visitors had to win to keep alive their top-flight title dream, but threw away a two-goal lead to hand Leicester City the crown.

Dembele will now miss the final two games of this season against Southampton and Newcastle United and the first four matches of the new campaign.

It had been reported that Spurs would seek to challenge any ban longer than three games.

At his Friday media conference, boss Mauricio Pochettino conceded his players had "maybe crossed the line" against Chelsea.