Dembele happy to remain with Fulham

The skillful midfielder has impressed at Craven Cottage since joining from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar two years ago, and has been a regular fixture in the starting XI, racking up 73 appearances.

With only a year left remaining on his current contract, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been reported to be showing varying degrees of interest in his signature.

However, the Belgium international is insistent that he is not ready to leave the Cottagers and relishes working under Martin Jol.

"I'm very happy to stay at Fulham, especially because of the boss," he told the Fulham Chronicle.

"I think it's very important to have the backing of the manager and he's a coach who gives me a lot of confidence - that's why I feel I owe it to the gaffer as well.

"I think every player needs that and I'm no different. I go to training every day and work with joy. It's a fantastic club and I'm not in a hurry to move anywhere."

Dembele credits the Dutchman with his good form this season, especially concerning his shift from forward to the centre of midfield.

"I'm very happy with the change this year in the position I play because I'm a player who likes to have the ball as much as possible - and that is down to the manager as well," he said.

"I think I can hold the ball very well - and it's an advantage to the team if I have a lot of the ball, so I like that position a lot. I'm also very happy with the way the season went. The club is doing very well and we have a very strong team with good players."

And Dembele is focused on the coming season with Fulham, adding: "Next year, everybody wants to do even better. I'm not sure what will be our target next season, because in a way it's the club and manager who decide.

"I don't know if it is realistic to try for fourth or fifth or sixth, but I think we should look to do even better than this season and last.

