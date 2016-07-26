Dembele: I am not the Bundesliga's next superstar

Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele is adamant he does not feel any pressure to become the Bundesliga's "next superstar" following his move from Rennes and is only thinking about winning over head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 19-year-old is regarded as a highly promising youngster and has impressed for BVB in pre-season, scoring in the 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Dembele is not getting carried away.

"I don't think I will be the Bundesliga's next superstar," Dembele told Sky Sports.

"I am just trying to show what I can do. I just want to get out there and play, trying to help the team win games.

"I am not thinking about becoming the next superstar or anything.

"I always try to provoke my opponents with my dribbling. I am calm and relaxed. The coach simply wants me to show what I can do."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been helping the France Under-21 international adapt to his new surroundings and he is grateful for his fellow attacker's support.

"Aubameyang is very important for me," Dembele added.

"He is helping me and giving me tips. He is a great team-mate and has been making life easy for me.

"I am very grateful to him. I would not have adapted this quickly without him. I have to thank him. I am very satisfied."