Denis Suarez wants more goals after opening Barca account

Denis Suarez does not want to rest on his laurels after scoring his first goal for Spanish champions Barcelona.

Barcelona defeated Eibar 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday, with Denis Suarez on target following an injury to Sergio Busquets.

After replacing the injured Spain international midfielder, Denis Suarez opened his account with a superb strike into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards.

And the 23-year-old Spaniard wants more, saying: "I hope I can score more goals and get more minutes.

"I am satisfied with my first goal for Barca because I had been waiting a long time."

Denis Suarez was the beneficiary of Busquets' injury after just 10 minutes.

Busquets suffered ankle ligament damage following a rash tackle from Gonzalo Escalante.

"We hope that Sergio is ok, he is a very important player," Denis Suarez said.