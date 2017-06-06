Denmark 1 Germany 1: Kimmich stunner cancels out Eriksen strike

Joshua Kimmich netted an acrobatic 88th-minute equaliser to earn an experimental Germany a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Tuesday's international friendly at Brondby Stadium.

The Bayern Munich midfielder found the net with an overhead kick from just outside the six-yard box in the closing stages to save face for the world champions, with Joachim Low handing six players their debut in the absence of stars such as Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller.

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring after just 18 minutes following some sloppy play from Antonio Rudiger, firing a low shot past Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on his international debut.

Yussuf Poulsen had an effort tipped onto the crossbar for the hosts in the second half and it proved costly as Kimmich's moment of magic drew Low's men level with two minutes left on the clock.

Germany will perhaps face an easier task against San Marino on Saturday as they look to take another step towards World Cup qualification, before Australia await in their Confederations Cup opener on June 19.

Denmark, meanwhile, take on Kazakhstan at the weekend in Group E of Russia 2018 qualifying, with Age Hareide's men sitting third in their section with seven points from five games, six points behind leaders Poland.

The hosts got the first chance of the match when Eriksen reached Jannik Vastergaard with a well-taken free kick in the 15th minute, the centre-back forcing Trapp into a strong save with his acrobatic volley.

There was no denying the Danes three minutes later, though, as Eriksen opened the scoring with a powerful half-volley from the centre of the box after Rudiger clumsily lost the ball inside his own box.

Germany immediately went in search of an equaliser and debutant Sandro Wagner was unlucky to see his shot from a narrow angle blocked by the impressive Vestergaard, while both Leon Goretzka and Julian Draxler were denied by Ronnow when trying their luck from outside the area.

Denmark continued to look dangerous on the break and Eriksen nearly doubled his side's lead early in the second half when he curled a shot inches over the top corner after some good work from Nicolai Jorgensen.

Poulsen was next to come close to making it two for the home side when he chested a cross from the left goalwards, but Trapp just managed to get a hand to it and palm the ball against the crossbar.

Low's men looked particularly dangerous from set-pieces with Niklas Sule and Matthias Ginter testing Ronnow after a corner, the Denmark keeper showing his class with two fine saves in quick succession.

But Germany would eventually get their equaliser in the closing stages of the game, Kimmich beating the impressive Ronnow with a superb overhead kick after Jens Stryger Larsen failed to adequately clear a cross from the left.