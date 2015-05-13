Depay can match Ronaldo - Fer

Memphis Depay's Netherlands team-mate Leroy Fer believes Manchester United's new signing can be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Depay is joining United from PSV in a deal, which was announced on Wednesday, believed to be in the region of £25million.

The 21-year-old has already been capped 15 times, and his international team-mate Fer – now at QPR – feels Depay can match the feats of former United and current Real Madrid star Ronaldo.

"I told him it’s a hard league but he’s a massive player and he’s going to be big in Manchester," Fer said.

"He’s not as tall as Ronaldo, but he’s still strong, and he’s got the same ability, scoring goals and he’s quick.

"Ronaldo is a bigger player than him right now because of what he’s done, but Memphis is only 21 years old and if he can be as good as Ronaldo was at Manchester United he is going to be a big player – I think he can be.

"He won’t be scared and that’s what I like about him. He will enjoy this [comparison] and he will be a big player."

Under United manager Louis van Gaal, Depay struck twice for Netherlands at the World Cup last year.

Fer said Depay's performances in Brazil came as no shock.

"He knows Louis van Gaal too and he will make him a better player as well," he said.

"It was no surprise what he did at the World Cup. I knew what he was like from seeing him in training and in games. He came on as a sub against Australia and got us the winner. He also scored against Chile."