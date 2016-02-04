Depay could be the world's best winger - Kanchelskis

Former Manchester United star Andrei Kanchelskis says misfiring forward Memphis Depay has the potential to become the best winger in the world.

Netherlands international Depay has endured a difficult first campaign at Old Trafford after moving to the Premier League from PSV, failing to hold down a first-team berth after initially impressing during the early weeks of the season.

Kanchelskis excelled on the flanks and won the Premier League twice as well as the FA Cup and League Cup during a four-year spell with United between 1991 and 1995.

And the former Soviet Union and Russia international believes fellow wide man Depay has what it takes to prove his critics wrong and fulfil his considerable potential.

"He [Depay] is a very good player," Kanchelskis told 888Sport.com.

"He's a skilful winger with good crossing ability and a great change of pace.

"He has the potential to become the best winger in the world."

Depay was followed into Old Trafford by Anthony Martial, the young French forward joining from Monaco in September for a fee potentially set to rise to as much as £58 million.

The 20-year-old has not let that hefty price tag weigh him down, with his performances so far making him one of the club's better acquisitions under manager Louis van Gaal.

And while the former Lyon academy player has largely operated in a wide role to date, Kanchelskis expects him to become a central striker in the years to come.

"Martial is no out and out winger like Ryan Giggs was in his early days. His best position is attacking down the middle, that is where his future will be," he added.

Read the full 888sport.com interview with Kanchelskis here, including why he thinks United are to blame for Rooney's slump.