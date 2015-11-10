Depay: I will find my way at Manchester United

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay admits he has suffered a setback in his Old Trafford career but is determined to force his way back into Louis van Gaal's team.

The Netherlands international enjoyed a promising start to life at United following his transfer from PSV, but a loss of form has seen him consigned to the bench for much of the last month, with his only start since October 17 coming in the League Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

Depay is not accustomed to a back-up role but insists he is working harder than ever to convince Van Gaal of his qualities.

"Sitting on the bench is not something I am used to," he told NOS. "I haven't experienced that in a long time. In training, I am doing a good job. I think it's because I am at a new club, a different level and another country, it makes it so difficult.

"I am trying to find my way. At the start I could manage it, but I've had a setback now. You can assume I'm working on it.

"At this moment I am match fit. So I have to show at training that I have to start. I am a striker and people are expecting goals from me."

Depay has also seen his spot in the Netherlands squad come under threat, with head coach Danny Blind having questioned the 21-year-old's worth ethic.

But Depay argued: "I am a team player, and they can count on me when I'm doing my job right. What I am doing at the training ground is something you [the media] don't see."