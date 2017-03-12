Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp

Memphis Depay has continued his superb form with a stunning goal from the halfway line in Lyon's 4-0 Ligue 1 victory over Toulouse.

The 23-year-old has scored four times in his last three matches for Lyon and he had already found the net against Toulouse when he struck a wondergoal in the 82nd minute.

Depay turned his man in the centre circle before lofting a shot high into the air from 46 metres and the ball sailed over the head of back-pedalling Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The Netherlands international joined Lyon from Manchester United in January and he has already scored more league goals than he managed in 18 months at Old Trafford.

Depay's form has been mirrored by Lyon's in general with the club losing just once in their past six league matches and they are fourth in the table.