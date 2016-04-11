Deportivo La Coruna 1 Las Palmas 3: Araujo seals fourth-straight victory for Setien's side

Las Palmas climbed to 10th in La Liga as a Sergio Araujo double sealed a 3-1 victory away to Deportivo La Coruna.

Following a tense first half between two sides still yet to guarantee their top-flight safety, Depor broke the deadlock on 47 minutes as Lucas Perez controlled and finished superbly following a high ball from Fernando Navarro for his 16th goal of the season.

Nili found the back of the net for the visitors only to be denied by the offside flag, but Araujo slotted past Manu in the Depor goal just before the hour mark to level the scores.

Aythami Artiles turned Nabil El Zhar's delivery back across goal to allow David Garcia to put the visitors ahead with 11 minutes to play, prompting the home side to crank up the pressure in the closing stages.

Javi Varas saved well from Jonathan Rodriguez and Celso Borges came close, before Lucas rattled the crossbar in stoppage-time, but Las Palmas sealed the win as El Zhar squared for Araujo to tap home from point-blank range on the break.

Depor remain nine points from safety in 12th place, while Quique Setien's side have now leapfrogged them into the top half thanks to a third win in a row.