Deportivo La Coruna 2 Rayo Vallecano 2: Fajr stunner earns point for hosts

Faycal Fajr scored a wonder-goal as Deportivo La Coruna played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to La Liga strugglers Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

The visitors were ahead 2-1 at the break as goals from Nicolas Fedor and Jozabed sandwiched Lucas Perez's equaliser at Estadio Riazor.

However, Depor - who are now winless in six league matches - were level soon after the restart when Fajr let fly from distance to earn a deserved point for the hosts.