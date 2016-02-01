Deportivo La Coruna 2 Rayo Vallecano 2: Fajr stunner earns point for hosts
Rayo Vallecano remain in La Liga's relegation zone, but put in a spirited showing in a 2-2 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.
Faycal Fajr scored a wonder-goal as Deportivo La Coruna played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to La Liga strugglers Rayo Vallecano on Monday.
The visitors were ahead 2-1 at the break as goals from Nicolas Fedor and Jozabed sandwiched Lucas Perez's equaliser at Estadio Riazor.
However, Depor - who are now winless in six league matches - were level soon after the restart when Fajr let fly from distance to earn a deserved point for the hosts.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.