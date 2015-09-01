Derby complete Johnson deal

Derby County have completed a transfer window laden with new signings with the acquisition of Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson for an undisclosed fee.

Johnson was part of the Norwich team that earned promotion back to the Premier League last season - playing 44 Championship matches - but the arrival of Youssouf Mulumbu and Graham Dorrans at Carrow Road has seen his opportunities limited in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

His transfer to Derby is the second of the day for Paul Clement after agreeing a four-year contract with Huddersfield Town's Jacob Butterfield, Johnson also signing until 2019.

The 28-year-old is the ninth new face at Pride Park and Clement was delighted to have agreed the late deal.

"Being able to bring Bradley to Derby represents a major coup for the football club," he said.

"His experience will prove invaluable to us.

"He knows how to get out of this division and is a leader."