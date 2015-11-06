Derby worries for Roma star De Rossi

Daniele De Rossi is a doubt for the Rome derby on Sunday after Roma confirmed he has sustained a thigh muscle injury.

The Italy international returned to the side for the victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday after sitting out the Serie A defeat to Inter last weekend.

The 30-year-old lasted the 90 minutes against Roger Schmidt's side, but could now be forced to miss the crucial clash with Lazio.

"Daniele De Rossi noted some discomfort during the closing stages of Wednesday's Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadio Olimpico, though he was able to remain on the pitch until the final whistle," a Roma statement on Friday confirmed.

"The Giallorossi number 16 underwent medical tests today that revealed he suffered a muscle contusion to his left thigh.

"De Rossi, who has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season and scored three goals, one in Serie A and two in the Champions League, will be evaluated over the coming days."

There was better news concerning Alessandro Florenzi, however, who faced medical tests after being forced off in the second half of Wednesday's 3-2 win.

"The tests ruled out any muscle injury to Florenzi's right calf," Roma said.