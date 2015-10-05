Deschamps calls for Pogba improvement

France coach Didier Deschamps has challenged Paul Pogba to become a key member of the national side by improving his consistency and efficiency.

Juventus midfielder Pogba has endured a difficult season with his club so far, with the champions languishing in 12th place after just two wins from seven Serie A games following the close-season departures of Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez and Arturo Vidal.

In their absence, Pogba has extra responsibility as part of Massimiliano Allegri's side and was handed the famous number 10 shirt prior to the start of the campaign.

The 22-year-old was also heavily linked with a big-money transfer in the close-season but, with his immediate club future secured, Deschamps urged Pogba to improve his all-round game ahead of Euro 2016 in France.

Deschamps' men face Armenia and Denmark in friendlies over the next few days, with the former Juve man telling reporters: "It's important to say first, that [Pogba is] already at a great level.

"The question is now in term of his consistency and efficiency. He's capable of technical moves that will make all the fans to get up. I have no problem with that but it has to match with efficiency.

"That's not always the case. I do not want that he stops doing what he does. He creates a lot. If he could improve something it would be more efficiency."