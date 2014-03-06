Deschamps hails France's 'attitude' in Dutch win

Karim Benzema and Blaise Matuidi both scored prior to half-time at the Stade de France, as Les Bleus warmed up for their World Cup finals appearance in Brazil with a positive result.



But Deschamps said it was not necessarily winning that pleased him most but the way his men went about tackling one of world football's stronger nations.



"It must be the cement of everything," said Deschamps, of their positive attitude.



"You know what happened on November 19 (3-0 win over Ukraine). If it was not the same context (on Wednesday), there was the same desire, the desire to do things together.



"(But) this game is not going to take us to the favourite status (for the World Cup)."



Left winger Antoine Griezmann debuted for the national side and the Real Sociedad man performed admirably, according to his coach.



"It is never easy on debut. In an ideal world I would have preferred he does not start," Deschamps said.



"For there is this emotional side there, it must be managed.



"Antoine showed some interesting things. With this game, he will gain confidence.



"I thought...although he greatly participated in the game, he often changed position.



"He showed his repertoire. With a little more confidence, he will do better."



Porto defender Eliaquim Mangala made his second appearance for France, and Deschamps said he learned from his mistakes on debut against Luis Suarez, when he fronted up against another Premier League star on Wednesday, Robin van Persie.



"Against Uruguay, he committed a mistake against Suarez," Deschamps said of the centre-back.



"Tonight, it went better than the first time when he had Van Persie before him...he (Mangala) is a player that I'm regularly (watching).



"For me, he is not a surprise...Eliaquim operates in a large Portuguese club and plays in the Champions League.



"He is one of those players that I think has the potential to be a (regular) international."