Deschamps hails Germany as world's best

Didier Deschamps has labelled France's Euro 2016 semi-final opponents Germany the best team in the world, but believes in his side's capacity to beat them.

Olivier Giroud scored a brace as the hosts claimed a 5-2 win over Iceland in the quarter-finals in Paris on Sunday.

The result set up a blockbuster last-four meeting with Germany, the world champions having edged past Italy in the last eight.

Deschamps has no doubt about the quality of Joachim Low's team, insisting they will decide their own fate.

"I'm not going to put any pressure on Joachim Low. He is very calm and relaxed," he said ahead of the game at Marseille's Stade Velodrome on Thursday.

"Germany are the best side in Europe and the world.

"In this competition, even though they had a bit of a scare against Italy, they are really in charge of their own progress.

"It is not going be a stroll in the park. We are going to go all out for it. The fact we are playing in France is great. Everything is possible."

Deschamps was unwilling to reveal if he will change formation against Germany, who started with a three-man defence in their win over Italy.

But he is eager for his team to put pressure on Low's side, saying: "It won't be the same balance of power because Germany have so much technical quality from the goalkeeper right though from their defence to the attack.

"They often tend to hog ball possession.

"It's all about adaptation, not only to their strengths but also on what we're able to produce too.

"So far, most of our opponents came out trying to defend. I know that won't be the case against Germany.

"The more we can make them defend the better it can be."

The nations last met in a friendly in November last year, with France winning 2-0 in Paris in a clash marred by terrorist attacks in the city.

The winner will advance to a decider against Wales or Portugal, who meet in the first semi-final in Lyon on Wednesday.