Deschamps happy with Griezmann, Gameiro

France coach Didier Deschamps was happy with what he saw from Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro in his side's win over Bulgaria.

Gameiro scored a brace in Paris on Friday and Griezmann added one of his own in the 4-1 victory in World Cup qualifying.

Deschamps said he was pleased with the pair, as France gained three points in Group A.

"[Gameiro] is there to score goals. He scored two," Deschamps told a news conference.

"He was very interesting with his movements. He played for the team and his combination with Antoine worked very well."

The hosts had to come from behind, with Mihail Aleksandrov having scored a sixth-minute penalty.

Deschamps was satisfied with his team's reaction, saying: "We kept control. We controlled the game and we were efficient.

"In the first half, we tried only three shots and these shots are three goals.

"But, according to me, during the first half we were endangered. Our opponents were dangerous. We lost some duels.

"It was better in the second half and we scored one more goal. I think we could score more."

Along with Netherlands and Sweden, France are on four points in the group ahead of facing the Dutch on Monday.