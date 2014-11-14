Deschamps keeping positive after draw

France - who have lost just once in 14 games in 2014 - were second best in the first half in Rennes and could have no complaints about going into the break behind.

Mergim Mavraj's 40th-minute header put Albania in front and they had further chances to extend their lead.

But substitute Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to spare France's blushes, netting an excellent 73rd-minute equaliser.

"We had quite a few chances," Deschamps is quoted as saying by Maxifoot.

"It was more in the second half, probably because they were tired, but we managed good combinations forward.

"It should not be forgotten - even if it is only Albania - they [did] win in Portugal. It is no longer a small nation.

"It is a draw at home, with a new system…many [players] missing…[it is not so bad]."

France, who automatically qualify for Euro 2016 as hosts, meet Sweden in their next friendly on Tuesday.