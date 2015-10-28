Deschamps keeps Euro 2016 door open for Ben Arfa

France coach Didier Deschamps has not ruled out calling up the in-form Hatem Ben Arfa ahead of Euro 2016.

The former Newcastle United winger has made up for lost time at Nice this term, having spent much of the last campaign out of action due to technicalities regarding the number of clubs he had represented in a season.

However, with seven goals in 10 Ligue 1 games, there have been calls for Ben Arfa to return to the national squad ahead of friendlies with Germany and England in November.

Asked by Eurosport about the possibilities of a recall for Ben Arfa, Deschamps said: "I did not say no.

"Why not? My reflection on the issue will come next week based on what he has done with Nice."

Ben Arfa has not featured for France since Euro 2012, with the 28-year-old having lost his way at Newcastle prior to a temporary loan spell at Hull City.

Despite a fractious relationship with Deschamps while the pair were at Marseille, the France boss says Ben Arfa will get the call if his form merits it.

"There are players who are there [in the squad] and who give me satisfaction," he added.

"To recall a new player, I have to remove one. I will not accumulate players. These are decisions that will be made with a view to the competition.

"If someone can bring something to the France team, it doesn't matter that they had a problem with me."