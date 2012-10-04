Deschamps: Nasri must wait for France return

France coach Didier Deschamps said it was not yet "the right time" for Nasri to make his return.

"I prefer to give it a little more time," Deschamps told a news conference on Thursday. "(But) he is still a player who can be picked in the future."

Nasri was handed a three-match ban by the French federation after he insulted a journalist following the quarter-final defeat by Spain at Euro 2012.

With midfielders Abou Diaby and Rio Mavuba out through injury, Deschamps called up Toulouse's Moussa Sissoko and Anzhi Makhachkala's Lassana Diarra.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid player Diarra won the last of his 28 caps two years ago.

France host Japan on Oct. 12 and travel to world and European champions Spain four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau (Lille), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)

Defenders: Gael Clichy (Manchester City), Mathieu Debuchy (Lille), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Christophe Jallet (Paris St Germain), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valencia), Mamadou Sakho (Paris St Germain), Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (Montpellier)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Etienne Capoue (Toulouse), Lassana Diarra (Anzhi Makhachkala), Maxime Gonalons (Olympique Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris St Germain), Moussa Sissoko (Toulouse), Mathieu Valbuena (Olympique Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon), Jeremy Menez (Paris St Germain), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)