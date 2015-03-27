Deschamps talks up France despite defeat

Deschamps focused on France's improvement in the second half despite conceding twice, with the 46-year-old arguing his team controlled possession better than before the break and had a number of chances to level the match at 2-2 before Luiz Gustavo clinched the win for Brazil.

The former defensive midfielder and World Cup-winning captain also bemoaned Brazil's first goal, which cancelled out Raphael Varane's opener for France, with both Roberto Firmino and Oscar benefiting from ricochets before the latter scored.

"It was a high-level game with a Brazilian team that has a lot of quality. We fought," Deschamps said.

"We had the ball in the second half. In the first half we struggled to build our game, going forward. We were not able to a find a team-mate with our passes.

"We were good on attacking set pieces. And then we concede that goal before half-time. They have some luck in this goal. And in the second half, they score on counter-attack.

"After we have two or three opportunities to equalise. Unfortunately, we concede the third goal at a set piece.

"There were good things."

Deschamps added that with Brazil working towards the Copa America, which starts in June, and France focusing on Euro 2016, it was understandable that the visitors were better placed in Thursday's friendly.

"Brazil has a goal that is close as it is in June," the coach said.

"I repeat, we have done good things but we had difficulties. We still need to progress, of course."