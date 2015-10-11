Deschamps urges France players to give him selection headaches

Didier Deschamps has told his France squad that they must do more and make his life "difficult" if they are to be picked for Euro 2016 on home soil.

France enjoyed a 2-1 friendly defeat of Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday thanks to a pair of Olivier Giroud goals and were the better team by far, regardless of Erik Sviatchenko's stunning late consolation for the home side.

However, Deschamps' men struggled in front of goal in the second half and wasted three glorious opportunities through Giroud and Anthony Martial, who was in fine form otherwise.

"We had to kill the game, since we had the chances to score the third goal," said Deschamps.

"We should have avoided conceding that goal at the end, but I made many changes in the second half, so it is normal.

"Every player must use the most of the time. Each member of the team must feel important - everyone must make my life and choices difficult.

"In the next friendlies we face two big teams [Germany and England in November]. We'll see but I'm not going to play the same team.

"You never know what can happen, because all 23 [players] deserve to play. We will see step by step."