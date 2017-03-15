Desperate Scunthorpe fan hands out song sheets in attempt to create atmosphere

The exasperated fan, who had seen his promotion-chasing side go nine league games without a win, created a hymn sheet for fellow supporters of the League One club during their game against Rochdale.

Some of the instructions... well, let's say they lacked imagination. There’s a very specific request for fans to “sing their hearts out for the lads”, twice, in precisely the 50th minute. And again five minutes later. The only other requests are reserved for "when Rochdale fans are quiet".

Ben, we'll be frank: you probably could have saved the paper.

The attendance for the game was a mere 3,255, but Harness and chums at least had something to shout about – Scunthorpe won 2-1 with a last-minute winner from loanee Matty Crooks.

And at least he didn't use Comic Sans.

