Video: Ex-Chelsea midfielder Ramires scores beauty in Asian Champions League
Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has been turning on the style in Asia's premier competition.
Ramires, who joined the Chinese Super League club for around £25m in January 2016, scored his team's opener in the 39th minute against J-League outfit Gamba Osaka on Wednesday night.
Picking up the ball just outside the box, the Brazil international found the top corner with a left-footed curler that whipped past a helpless Ryota Suzuki in goal.
Jiangsu Suning won the match 1-0, with the strike his second in two Asian Champions League matchdays.
