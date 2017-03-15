Video: Ex-Chelsea midfielder Ramires scores beauty in Asian Champions League

Ramires, who joined the Chinese Super League club for around £25m in January 2016, scored his team's opener in the 39th minute against J-League outfit Gamba Osaka on Wednesday night.

Picking up the ball just outside the box, the Brazil international found the top corner with a left-footed curler that whipped past a helpless Ryota Suzuki in goal.

Jiangsu Suning won the match 1-0, with the strike his second in two Asian Champions League matchdays.

