Despondent Pulis says poor January transfer window has actually made Middlesbrough a “weaker team”

John Obi Mikel and Rajiv van la Parra arrived at the Riverside in January, but there was no activity on the final day of business as Pulis and his team instead headed off to the pub.

With Boro currently fifth and pushing for a return to the Premier League, Pulis didn’t hide his disappointment that the Teessiders failed to bolster his options for the remainder of the campaign.

"I think everybody around the club will be disappointed," said Pulis in a press conference on Friday.

"There’s no hiding the fact there were players we wanted to bring in who we haven’t been able to bring in.

"There are areas I’ve wanted to strengthen for 13 or 14 months and we’ve not been able to do that.

"It’s been a window where in some respects it’s made the team weaker than stronger.

"Mikel and Van La Parra are good signings and they will help us at the back of the season.

"But yesterday at 4 o’clock I took all staff to the pub, we had a good chat. We knew at that stage nothing was going to happen.

"I've had three windows here and I've signed three permanent players. You're hoping and praying to do more than that."

However, the manager reserved praise for club chairman Steve Gibson.

"I’ve got to say two things: I think the club has got an exceptional person in charge in Steve," said Pulis.

"The money and what he’s done is extraordinary.

"For one individual to back the club the way he has, there’s no criticism whatsoever in that area."