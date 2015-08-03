Deulofeu doubtful for Premier League opener

Gerard Deulofeu may have to wait for his competitive Everton return after Roberto Martinez confirmed the Spaniard is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

The former Barcelona forward joined the Merseyside club on a permanent basis in June after an impressive loan spell at Goodison Park in 2013-14, scoring three goals in 25 league appearances.

Deulofeu played in Everton's pre-season tour to Asia, but has not featured since mid-July after sustaining the injury against Arsenal in Singapore.

Martinez had hoped to have the 21-year-old available for this weekend's Premier League opener with Watford, however that now appears unlikely.

"He's already working at 60 per cent so I don't expect him to be too far away," Martinez told the Liverpool Echo.

"Maybe the weekend will be too early for him but he won't be too far away from coming back."