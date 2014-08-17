DFL to vote on goal-line technology in December

Calls for the introduction of the technology have previously been dismissed by the league's governing body, despite its use in the Premier League last term.

However, Bayern Munich urged the DFL to reconsider after the champions were the beneficiaries of an incorrect decision to rule out a goal for Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels in the 2-0 win in the DFB Pokal final in May.

And, following the successful use of the technology at the World Cup, the DFL's chief operating officer Andreas Rettig has now confirmed that they will vote again before the end of the year.

"We're going to put the issue up for vote again in December," Rettig told German television station Sport1.

"I think there is now a positive tendency towards its introduction."

The DFL have previously said that they would not use goal-line technology "until it can be proven to be absolutely flawless."

However, they now appear to have performed a U-turn that could see it brought in for the second half of the Bundesliga season in January.