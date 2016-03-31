Di Canio backs Payet to become West Ham great

Paolo Di Canio has backed Dimitri Payet to replicate his exploits at West Ham.

Di Canio spent four and a half seasons at Upton Park between 1999 and 2003, scoring over 50 goals for the club.

The Italian is fondly remember at West Ham, and the 47-year-old has backed Payet, who recently signed a five-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League outfit, to succeed in England.

"Payet is a fantastic footballer. He can be a cracker for a few years to come," Di Canio said.

"He works hard for the team, off the ball as well as on it.

"Look at the top footballers, the ones who play for Arsenal or Manchester City, and they are not doing it like Payet. That proves that he is a very talented player.

"As an individual, Payet is one of the best signings this year in the Premier League. Just look at his numbers this season and they will show you that."

Payet, who joined from Marseille in the off-season, has already endeared himself to the West Ham faithful with 11 goals for the club.

And with West Ham fighting for a Champions League spot, sitting just one point behind fourth-place Manchester City in the league standings, Di Canio has hailed the impact of manager Slaven Bilic.

"You see that the club’s mentality, the methodology and the philosophy has changed completely," he said.

"There is a brain and mentality and work ethic, which is all thanks to Bilic. This club can now look forward to the future."