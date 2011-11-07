Di Maria may miss month with thigh injury
By app
Tests have confirmed that Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria damaged a thigh muscle in Sunday's 7-1 win at home to Osasuna, the La Liga leaders said on Monday.
The Argentina international set up the first three goals at the Bernabeu, taking his tally of assists in the league to nine for the season, before being carried off at the start of the second half.
Real did not say how long he will be sidelined but local media reported it would likely be three to four weeks.
That would mean he will miss Argentina's World Cup 2014 qualifiers at home to Bolivia on Friday and in Colombia four days later.
