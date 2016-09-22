Di Matteo confirms Grealish investigation

Aston Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo has confirmed the club are conducting an internal investigation regarding Jack Grealish.

It was reported this week that the midfielder was partying at a Birmingham hotel in the hours after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town.

Di Matteo, whose side have won just one of their eight Championship matches this season, confirmed the ongoing investigation at his press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday Villa chairman Tony Xia tweeted Grealish, urging him to "focus every minute on and off the pitch" and to "choose the right type of people to be with".