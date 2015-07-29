Diaby completes Marseille move

Abou Diaby has completed a free transfer to Ligue 1 side Marseille, the former Arsenal man having shunned offers to remain in the Premier League.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis talked up his chances of getting the best out of Diaby over the weekend, but the 29-year-old has opted for the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille have not specified the length of the contract Diaby has signed.

Marseille will hope Diaby can plug the midfield gap left by the departures of Gianelli Imbula and Andre Ayew to Porto and Swansea City respectively, with another former Arsenal man, Lassana Diarra, also drafted in.

Diaby's first task will be to prove his fitness to coach Marcelo Bielsa, having managed just one Premier League appearance across the past two seasons.