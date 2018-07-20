Diakhaby swaps Monaco for Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have signed former France Under-21 international attacker Adama Diakhaby from Monaco for a reported €10million fee.

Diakhaby only joined Monaco last year after emerging at Rennes, but he found it difficult to hold down a place in Leonardo Jardim's starting XI.

The 22-year-old featured 22 times in Ligue 1, but only 10 of those games were from the start.

Diakhaby brings with him pace and versatility, comfortable on either flank and even behind a main striker.

He has signed a three-year deal and his arrival is expected to see Thomas Ince depart for Stoke City in a deal which is said to be worth £10m to the Terriers.