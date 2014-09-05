Diame blasts West Ham over his position

Senegal midfielder Diame ended a two-year stay at Upton Park when he joined Hull on transfer deadline day.

However, he believes a move to a bigger club could have been possible had he not been asked to fulfil a host of roles by West Ham boss Sam Allardyce.

"At West Ham I was shunted around all the different positions," Diame is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "I remember one time I had to play as a striker.

"That was not good for my career. I wanted to play for a club that is high in the Premier League table.

"At least with Hull I will be certain of playing in my favoured role.

"I should have left West Ham a long time ago, as with them I wasn't permitted to play in central midfield.

"I wasn't able to get the biggest clubs interested in me, as when they came to watch me I'd been put in a position that was not mine.

"You lose your bearings when you get shunted around all the different positions."

Diame was one of four deadline-day signings for Hull boss Steve Bruce, who also brought in Abel Hernandez from Palermo for a club-record fee and secured loan deals for Gaston Ramirez and Hatem Ben Arfa.