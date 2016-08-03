Diame leaves Hull for Newcastle

Mohamed Diame has completed a move from Hull City to second-tier Newcastle United, signing a three-year deal at St James' Park.

Hull announced the sale on Wednesday, confirming that the player had turned down the offer of a new contract at the Premier League club.

The Senegal international scored 14 goals in a two-year spell at the KCOM Stadium, including the winning goal in the Championship play-off final in May.

"It is a great feeling to be a Newcastle player," he told Newcastle's official website.

"Everybody close to me knows how desperate I am to play in the Premier League again, but when Newcastle comes in for you it makes you think.

"I am looking to the future. Newcastle is a big name, a massive club and will be back in the Premier League, for sure."

Hull are yet to make a major signing ahead of their return to the Premier League and are still without a manager after Steve Bruce's resignation last month.