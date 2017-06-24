Diego Alves' representatives deny talk of Roma agreement

Diego Alves' representatives have denied that the Valencia goalkeeper has reached an agreement to join Roma.

Reports have suggested the Brazilian shot-stopper would make the switch to the Serie A side, but Alves' agents, Promoesport, said he is close to leaving Valencia.

"Promoesport wants to deny the supposed agreement between Diego Alves with AS Roma, which has been referenced in a number of media reports." read a statement released on Twitter.

"Neither the Brazilian goalkeeper nor us, as his representatives, have been in contact with the Italian team to make any kind of offer.

"The denial can be extended to other types of agreement that have also been reported in relation to Alves with other clubs."

Alves is a renowned penalty specialist, who saved four spot-kicks in LaLiga last season and has kept out more penalties than any other goalkeeper in the league's history.

The reports came after Roma's on-loan Wojciech Szczesny returned to parent club Arsenal.