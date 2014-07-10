Diego close to 'dream' Fenerbahce move

The 29-year-old playmaker spent the latter half of last season with Atletico Madrid, helping them win La Liga and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

After his contract expired, the former Wolfsburg man is on the verge of joining the Super Lig champions.

Diego arrived in Turkey on Tuesday and is expected to complete his move following a medical.

"I am very happy to be here. This dream finally came true," he told reporters.

"There had been contacts with Fenerbahce for several years.

"I came to a winning club and I will continue to win. I want to show my ability. I talked to my friends about Fenerbahce and I am aware of the greatness of this club."