Diego Costa rules out Atletico Madrid return

Diego Costa has insisted that he is not thinking about leaving Chelsea in favour of a return to Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international was briefly linked with a switch to the Spanish capital during the last transfer window as he allegedly struggles to adapt to life in London.

Nevertheless, he has now made it clear that a move back to Atletico was never an option.

"How am I supposed to go back to Atletico if no one's made me an offer...," the striker told Onda Cero.

Chelsea have been struggling domestically this season and Costa has set his sights on beating Arsenal at the weekend as the champions aim to climb up the Premier League table.

"There's nothing better than a game against Arsenal to win and fix this situation," the 26-year-old told The Daily Express.

"If we win then we'll take a step forward in terms of confidence and points; we know about the importance of the game.

"We have to remain calm. We have enough quality to fix the situation."

Chelsea currently sit 17th in the Premier League table with four points from five games.