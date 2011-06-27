Diego keen on Premier League move

Coach Felix Magath recently revealed that the Brazilian would be allowed to leave the Bundesliga side, after angering the club by walking out on the team after being dropped for the final match of the campaign.

And the 26-year-old has declared that his preferred destination is England, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal having all been rumoured to hold an interest in the 33-times capped Brazil international.

"I think Felix Magath and myself share very different ideas from each other," Diego told The Independent.

"Of course I respect him because he is the boss but it has been difficult for us to work together. We have sat down and talked and we both think it’s best if I move on.

"I prefer not to mention the names of clubs out of respect for the managers and the owners but it’s true that there is contact with some clubs in England. Of course I will give these offers special attention because it’s my dream to play in the Premier League. I hope they can find a solution.

"At this moment England is where I want to play. We are just starting to have conversations with clubs so it’s too early to say where I will be going, but it would be perfect if in the future I can play in the Premier League."

Diego arrived at the Volkswagen Arena to much fanfare last summer, but has endured a difficult season with Wolfsburg surprisingly struggling against relegation rather than pushing to match the title success of 2009.