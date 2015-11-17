Diego Lopez 'only wants to stay' at AC Milan

AC Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez has no plans to leave San Siro despite his uncertain situation at the club, according to his agent.

The former Real Madrid shot stopper lost his place to 16-year-old sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma and is now out injured to recover from a persistent tendonitis issue in his left knee.

As a result, Lopez has been linked with a move to the Premier League but his representative Manuel Garcia Quilon insisted the 34-year-old is only targeting returns to fitness and the Milan starting XI.

"Diego Lopez is recovering from injury," he told MilanNews. "He is working to eliminate the problem and he has already improved.

"He only wants to recover to stay at Milan. Leaving in January? I know nothing about that."

Donnarumma has played in Milan's last four Serie A matches and conceded only twice as Sinisa Mihajlovic's men have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 to recover from a poor start to the season.