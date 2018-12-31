Dijon part company with Dall'Oglio

Dijon have parted company with coach Olivier Dall'Oglio, the club have confirmed.

The Ligue 1 strugglers announced assistant David Linares will take charge until a permanent replacement is found.

Dall'Oglio had been at the helm for six and a half years, leading Dijon to promotion from Ligue 2 in 2015-16 and to a club-record 11th-place finish in Ligue 1 last term.

Dijon won their first three games to start the season but have since won just one of their last 15 league matches.

"[Club president] Olivier Delcourt and all of Dijon FCO would like to thank Olivier Dall'Oglio for having participated in the development of our club and wish him all the very best as his career continues," Dijon's statement read.

Dijon return to action in the Coupe de France against fourth-tier Schiltigheim on January 5 before hosting high-flying Montpellier a week later.