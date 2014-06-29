Dinamo Zagreb yet to receive Brozovic offers

The 21-year-old midfielder featured for his country at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil and has been linked with a host of clubs around Europe.

Premier League side Tottenham are reported to be keen on Brozovic, while Sevilla are also said to have an interest as they look to replace Barcelona-bound Ivan Rakitic.

Brozovic moved to Dinamo on a seven-year deal in 2012 and, according to vice-president Zdravko Mamic, the player is not set the subject of any offers from elsewhere.

"Currently there are no offers for him," he told Croatian TV programme Sport nedjeljom.

"A long time ago Inter offered €4 million but we said no.

"We do not intend to sell him because he is in our plans to create a Dinamo side that can do well in Europe."