Disappointing Euros a lesson for Martial, says Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps believes Anthony Martial is a revitalised player after looking "exhausted" at Euro 2016.

Following a fine first season in the Premier League with Manchester United, in which he scored 11 goals in 31 appearances, Martial failed to have much of an impact on France's run to the final on home soil.

The 20-year-old played just 69 minutes across three matches, but opened the scoring in France's 3-1 friendly victory over Italy in Bari on Thursday for his first senior international goal.

And Deschamps, attempting to lead France's recovery after their final defeat to Portugal in July, reckons a refreshed Martial will learn lessons from his Euros disappointment.

"He was the first one who was not satisfied. I spoke with Anthony about this Euros," Deschamps said.

"He arrived there exhausted because he had a very long season. He's a young player, he has to go through moments like that.

"He was expecting more from the Euros and me too. But, the things were more difficult. He has to learn from this to progress.

"But as I said to him, I didn't forget what he did and what he is able to do. Now he begins a new season.

"I told him he will play the first half. When he's in such a physical condition and in this state of mind, he's always a danger for the opponent. It's a good thing."