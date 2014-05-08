Distin insists Everton are not on holiday yet

Manager Roberto Martinez has already guided the Goodison Park club to their highest ever Premier League points total this term, with Everton having secured fifth spot in the table barring a miraculous goal difference turnaround with sixth-placed Tottenham.

The Merseyside outfit's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League were dashed by back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Manchester City in their last two outings, but Distin says he and his team-mates are still determined to end the campaign on a high.

"It's not about where we're going to finish now, it's about setting records," the Frenchman told Everton's official website.

"That's what we've done with the points we've got in the Premier League and we can make that better by getting three more points.

"It's the same as if we were playing at the beginning of the season - it's another game we want to win.

"I can guarantee, if you'd been at the training ground this week, the focus is still there. We're not on holiday yet."