Liverpool hero on verge of signing a new deal – report

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to sign a new contract at the club, according to ESPN.

The Belgium international only has a year to run on his current deal but is close to agreeing fresh terms with the Reds.

Although Origi has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, Liverpool always intended to hold on to him for at least 12 more months.

And now their squad could feature the ex-Lille frontman for years to come as he gets ready to commit his future to the Merseysiders.

Origi only started seven matches last term, but he was still a vital member of Jurgen Klopp's group.

As well as scoring a vital winner against Everton in the Premier League, Origi notched three goals in his last two Champions League appearances to help Liverpool lift the trophy.

READ MORE

5 areas where Liverpool can improve this summer - and get to the next level

How VAR will be used in the Premier League in 2019/20