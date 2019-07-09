Liverpool hero on verge of signing a new deal – report
By Greg Lea
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to sign a new contract at the club, according to ESPN.
The Belgium international only has a year to run on his current deal but is close to agreeing fresh terms with the Reds.
Although Origi has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, Liverpool always intended to hold on to him for at least 12 more months.
And now their squad could feature the ex-Lille frontman for years to come as he gets ready to commit his future to the Merseysiders.
Origi only started seven matches last term, but he was still a vital member of Jurgen Klopp's group.
As well as scoring a vital winner against Everton in the Premier League, Origi notched three goals in his last two Champions League appearances to help Liverpool lift the trophy.
