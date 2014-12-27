Dnipro's Strinic close to sealing Napoli switch

Strinic will move to Naples after three years playing for Ukrainian side Dnipro, subject to a medical.

The defender has 33 caps for Croatia, but missed out on their World Cup squad due to a hamstring injury.

With Algeria left-back Faouzi Ghoulam set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations next month, Strinic may need to hit the ground running at the San Paolo, but he is remaining calm.

"It's all sorted," he told Slobodna Dalmacija.

"I still have to do the medical examination but if all goes well, and there's no reason for it not to do so, on Monday I believe I will be a Napoli player.

"Napoli is a huge new challenge in my career.

"There were other offers but I chose this because it was the most concrete and I know people already at Napoli.

"Napoli have put faith in me that I need to justify, I cannot wait to play but I do not need to make a flying start.

"First I must establish myself in the team. I was injured for two months so I will need to get back to competitive form."