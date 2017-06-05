Dolberg to reject 'every big European club' to stay at Ajax

Rising Ajax star Kasper Dolberg wants to stay at the club for another year despite interest from a host of major European sides, his agent has said.

The Denmark international scored 23 goals in all competitions in 2016-17, including six in the Europa League to help Ajax reach the final, where they were beaten by Manchester United.

Dolberg's form has seen him linked with a potential move to Jose Mourinho's side in the transfer window, while Manchester City and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest.

However, agent Jens Steffensen says the 19-year-old wants to spend next season in Amsterdam despite enquiries from elsewhere.

"Nothing is concrete yet. He is currently preparing for the [Denmark] games against Germany and Kazakhstan," he told Fussball Transfers.

"No club has submitted an offer to Ajax. I can tell you one thing - all the top European clubs have asked about him. But we haven't seen any concrete or written offers yet.

"His goal is to stay at Ajax for another year."

Denmark face Germany in a friendly match at Brondby Stadium on Tuesday.